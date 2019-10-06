Police: Man arrested after assaulting person in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a victim with a handgun Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:46 p.m., officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Harbor Bay Drive in reference to a report of a subject that was shot.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered that the victim had not been shot, but instead was struck in the face with the handgun by the suspect.

The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested and charged Jaqual Deshae McCullen, 28, with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, Shooting into Occupied Dwelling, two counts of Damage to Property, Discharge Firearm in City Limits and Assault on a Female.

McCullen was processed, brought before the magistrate, given a no bond and transported to Albemarle District jail.

There is no other information to report at this time.