Police: 4 people injured following Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road Sunday morning.

According to the department, the call came in around 5:00 a.m. for the crash. When officers arrived, they found multiple people injured, and four people were taken to the hospital.

Investigation showed that two vehicles were traveling westbound on Northampton Boulevard when one of the vehicles attempted to turn right onto Baker Road from the middle lane. That driver proceeded into the right lane, and the vehicle already occupying the right lane was struck on the passenger side, causing serious injuries to the passenger.

The driver who made the improper lane change was cited for Unsafe Lane Change, the department said.

The crash remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team.