Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash involving farm tractor in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital due to a crash on Sunday.

Officials responded to an accident involving a farm tractor and a motorcycle at the intersection of South Quay Road off Route 58 and OKelly Drive.

Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 2:19 p.m.

Following emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, the adult male driver of the motorcycle was transported via Nightingale to local hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

The operator of the tractor was not injured.

One lane of travel at this location was closed for about 40 minutes due to the accident.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. No additional information is available for release.

