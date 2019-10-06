Local hospital offering $99 mammograms in October

FRANKLIN, Va. – To encourage more women to take action for their breast health, Southampton Memorial Hospital is offering a special to women in October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In Virginia, breast cancer is the most frequently occurring cancer for women.

This program runs now through October 31, and is for mammogram screenings performed at SMH located at 100 Fairview Drive, Franklin.

SMH has teamed up with MDsave to offer $99 mammogram screenings. In addition, Dr. Nicole Yeshtokin, Board Certified General Surgeon with Southampton Medical Group will be offering same consults if any abnormalities are detected.

Here’s how it works:

Get a referral from your physician or healthcare professional

Go to this website to purchase your voucher

Select 2D Mammogram s

s Click on Southampton Memorial Hospital

Call SMH’s Imaging Center to schedule your mammogram (757)-569-6408

(757)-569-6408 Bring our $99 mammogram voucher to your appointment

“Mammograms save lives,” said Dr. Nicole Yeshtokin. “Today, thanks to early detection and treatment advances, more women are surviving breast cancer and living longer, healthier lives.”

For women of average risk, the American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40, with no upper age limit as long as the woman is in good health. Different guidelines apply to women at higher risk. A screening mammogram can help detect breast cancer in its earliest and most treatable stages.

“The bottom line is, nearly all breast cancers can be treated successfully if found early,” Dr. Yeshtokin added. “And the most effective way to detect breast cancer at an early, treatable stage is to have yearly mammograms starting at the age of 40, and to have regular clinical breast exams by a doctor or nurse.”

To participate in the $99 mammogram screening promotion, a woman must be age 40 or older and know the date of her last mammogram. Insurance will be charged and only covers one mammogram annually. This is for a digital 2D mammogram screening of both breasts, for women who exhibit no signs or symptoms of any disease, complaint, or abnormality. This also includes computer-aided detection of lesions obtained during the mammogram. Medicaid and Medicare participants are not eligible for this promotion.