LIVE on News 3: Redskins still searching for first win as Super Bowl champs come calling

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s expected to be as lopsided of a matchup as we’ve ever seen for the home team at FedEx Field.

As the Redskins welcome the defending Super Bowl champions to Landover Sunday, they’re the largest home underdog in recorded team history. Washington is a 15-point underdog to the New England Patriots. The game will kick-off at 1 p.m. and be televised live on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

The Redskins are 0-and-4 for the first time since 2001. 2001 happens to be the season Tom Brady, Bill Belichick & the Patriots began their dynasty. Since then, New England has won six Super Bowl titles.

Trying to snap a skid that’s seen the team lose 10 of its last 11 games, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is turning to veteran quarterback Colt McCoy. The 10-year vet replaces Case Keenum as the ‘Skins starting quarterback.

“It means a lot, I think any coach would tell you that,” Gruden said when asked how important McCoy’s experience means to him. “It’s very, very important for your quarterback to know your system, otherwise you have to change your system and make the quarterbacks know it. There’s no excuse for any quarterback – I think all three know the system, but [QB] Colt [McCoy] has the most experience in it. He’s very comfortable with it, but we’ll see. I think this will be a great test for him, he hasn’t faced a live rush since Philadelphia last year. I think that will be the biggest test for him.”

