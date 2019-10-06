LIVE on News 3: Redskins defense holds Patriots to 12 points in first half as they trail by five

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins (0-4) defense played well in the first half of Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots (4-0), while the offense beat Tom Brady and company to the punch with the first touchdown of the game.

With 9:26 remaining in the first quarter, Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy handed the ball off to Steven Sims Jr., who ran for a 65-yard touchdown agains the league’s top-ranked defense.

The Patriots quickly answered back when quarterback Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for a six-yard touchdown pass. Mike Nugent’s extra point was no good and Washington led 7-6 in the first quarter.

It wasn’t until late in the second quarter that New England would score again, when Nugent had a chance at redemption by completing two field goals to put the Patriots up 12-7.

At the half, Brady’s 19-for-31 with 206 yards, one interception and a touchdown, while McCoy is 9-for-12 with 59 yards and one interception.

Washington’s defense has one takeaway and two sacks.