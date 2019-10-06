Keep Suffolk Beautiful to host second ‘Zombie Litter Cleanup’ on October 26

SUFFOLK, Va. – Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a ‘Zombie Litter Cleanup’ for the second year in a row after last year’s version was a success due to a great participant turnout!

This year’s Zombie Cleanup is set for Saturday, October 26, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event is open to adults and kids.

Zombies will be meeting at the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street, and then heading out to collect litter as they move toward Main Street in Downtown Suffolk. There will be prizes for best zombie costumes.

Kathy Russell, Chairperson of Keep Suffolk Beautiful, says, “It was so much fun last year that we had to make it one of our annual events. We hope even more people will join us this year. Who says picking up litter can’t be fun?”

For more information, contact Suffolk Litter Control at (757)-514-7604, or email at littercontrol@suffolkva.us.