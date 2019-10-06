Injuries reported following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Shell Road Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, the call came in at 12:13 p.m. Police say there were injuries, but would not confirm the number of people injured.

Police are still on scene investigating, and there is no further information at this time.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.