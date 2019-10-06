× First Warning Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 60s

Skies have been mostly cloudy today due to southeast winds. It has also been a bit warmer. We’ve been dry today, but a spotty shower through this evening is not out of the question.

Clouds will break up a bit overnight with lows in the low and mid 60s.

Monday will once again feature more clouds than sunshine as a cold front approaches from the west and an area of low pressure forms off the coast. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lows 80s. We could see a few showers along the OBX, with mainly clouds everywhere else. Keeping a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. The cold front will be slow to move in due to high pressure to our northeast. This unfortunately means the front will lose a lot of moisture before it reaches us at the coast Monday night and early Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast and spread moisture in our direction. Expect cool and cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Keeping a 40 percent chance for scattered showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will both be on the breezy side with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday. Just keeping a 20 percent chance right now.

Thursday and Friday aren’t looking too bad with highs in the low and mid 70s. A stray shower is possible, but nothing major. A cold front will move in for the weekend, but again will not have a whole lot of moisture associated with it.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical cyclones expected for 2 days

