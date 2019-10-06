First Warning Forecast: Clouds for most of the week, rain chances go up Tuesday
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High
Tropical Update
A non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop along a frontal boundary over the central Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Azores by late Monday. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves slowly westward, and a tropical or subtropical depression could form on Tuesday or Wednesday before upper-level winds become unfavorable.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)
Another non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop over the western North Atlantic between Bermuda and the east coast of the United States by the middle of the week. The low could acquire some subtropical characteristics later in the week while it meanders off the east coast of the United States.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)
Meteorologist April Loveland
