2 adults, 3 children displaced after Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Five people have been displaced after a house fire took place Sunday afternoon.

Officials received word of the house fire around 5:02 p.m., from the 300 block of Eugenia Street.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger advised that the first units were on the scene at 5:06 p.m., and found the front of the house fully involved.

The fire was marked under control at 5:49 p.m. No one was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The residents, including two adults and three children, are displaced as a result of the fire. The American Red Cross will be providing them with assistance.

Reports say the home next door suffered heat damage.

Responding units included Medic 1A, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Engine 1, EMS 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Ladder 3, and Safety 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.