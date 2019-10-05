Virginia Tech travels to Miami, each looking for first conference victory

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 14: Wide receiver Tré Turner #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies rushes for a touchdown. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (HokiesSports.com) – The Virginia Tech football team is back on the field on Saturday, October 5 for a clash against rival Miami in the Sunshine State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

HOKIES HEAD SOUTH TO FACE HURRICANES               
• Virginia Tech travels to South Florida for an ACC tilt at Miami (10/5) as both squads are seeking their initial conference victory of 2019.
• This pair of former BIG EAST rivals have engaged in their share of high-stakes contests over the years. Miami won the first 12 games in the series before a breakthrough 13-7 win for the Hokies in Blacksburg (9/23/95).

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 14: Wide receiver Tré Turner #11 of the Virginia Tech Hokies is lifted up following his touchdown. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

• That 1995 win was followed by Tech’s first-ever win at Miami (11/16/96), part of a five-game VT victory string against the Hurricanes.
• Tech is seeking its first victory at Hard Rock Stadium since claiming a 42-24 win at No. 14 Miami (11/9/13). Justin Fuente led the VT to a 37-16 win vs. Miami at Lane Stadium (10/20/16).
• Miami is seeking its initial ACC victory under first-year head coach Manny Diaz. The Hurricanes are coming off a bye following a 17-12 win vs. Central Michigan (9/21).
• Tech’s last visit to the Sunshine State resulted in a 24-3 win at Florida State (9/3/18).
• The Hokies return home next week for a non-conference affair vs. Rhode Island (10/12). Miami is back home for a Friday night contest vs. Virginia (10/11).

BLACKSBURG, VA – SEPTEMBER 7: Virginia Tech Hokies running back Keshawn King #35 celebrates his touchdown run against the Old Dominion Monarchs. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

TIDBITS TO WATCH ON TECH, MIAMI    
• VT’s offense ranks second the ACC on third down, converting 48.3% (28 of 58) tries, trailing only Wake Forest (54.5%). Miami’s defense leads the ACC and ranks fourth in the nation in third-down defense (24.5%), trailing only Wisconsin (15.5%), Oklahoma (19.6%) and Kansas State (20.5%).
• Tech’s offense is third in the ACC with a 92.3 Red Zone scoring percentage.
• Tech’s defense has allowed five TD passes, just one more than Miami, GT and Clemson, who have allowed an ACC-low four TD passes.
• LB Rayshard Ashby leads Tech with 35 tackles (15 solo). His 8.8 tackles per game rank fourth in the ACC. Ashby is tied for fifth in the ACC with 6.0 TFL.
• CB Caleb Farley is fourth in the ACC with five passes defensed. He registered his third career INT vs. Furman (9/14).
• The #LPD ranks third in the ACC, permitting 163.2 passing ypg.

HOKIES ON THE ROAD IN ACC PLAY    
• Tech owns an 8-5 mark in ACC road games under Justin Fuente.
• The Hokies are +9 (15 takes/6 gives) in the turnover column in those eight wins and -4 (7 takes/11 gives) in those five losses.
• Tech is seeking its initial ACC road win since registering a 22-19 win at North Carolina (10/13/18).

