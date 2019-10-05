Various restaurants participating in Outer Banks Restaurant Week

Outer Banks Restaurant Week gives local food enthusiasts and visitors an opportunity to enjoy 3-course lunch or dinner menus at participating restaurants at a fixed price of either $20 or $35.

Various restaurants are participating, offering a special Fall Restaurant Week menu. To see which restaurants are participating, click here.

Anytime between Friday, October 4 through Saturday, October 12, guests can go to any of the restaurants listed and simply order off their special Fall Restaurant Week menu.

No tickets or advanced purchase is necessary. You pay the restaurant directly just as you normally would when dining, plus normal sales tax and gratuity.

Try some place new or revisit an old favorite at a better than menu priced value!