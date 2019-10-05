The Locker Room Show | October 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room, Wink and Megan deliver high school football highlights from across Hampton Roads in the season's fifth edition of the Friday Football Frenzy.

Games showcased during the show include: Western Branch vs. Oscar Smith, Lakeland vs. Deep Creek, Indian River vs. Grassfield, Hermitage vs. Maury, Lake Taylor vs. Varina, Ocean Lakes vs. Green Run, Kellam vs. Cox, Kempsville vs. Tallwood, York vs. Tabb & Gloucester vs. Phoebus.

Plus, Megan showcases Norview vs. Norcom in this week's Hercules Fence 757 Showdown.