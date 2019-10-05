SoCal split: Nationals hold-off Dodgers in game 2 of NL Division Series, even series 1-1

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Nationals went west and stole home field advantage.

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, Virginia Beach’s Daniel Hudson (Princess Anne H.S.) slammed the door on the defending National League-champion Dodgers to even the best-of-five National League Division Series 1-1. The series shifts to Washington, D.C. for games three and four.

Hudson, the former Old Dominion University standout, saved a 4-2 Washington win on a night that saw the Nats pitch both of their aces: Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer. Hudson pitched around a pair of walks in the ninth inning before striking out Corey Seager to end the game.

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Strasburg struck out 10, lowering his career postseason ERA to 0.64 — the best in playoff history for players with at least four starts.

Game three is Sunday at Nationals Park.

 

