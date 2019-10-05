Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after they were notified of a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Saturday.

Around 2:33 p.m., police were notified that a male was suffering from a gunshot wound and had just admitted himself into the hospital.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body that is not life-threatening. Police are still trying to determine the exact location where the shooting occurred.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.