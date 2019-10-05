Officers investigating after Newport News man injured in shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old man was injured after being shot in the 300 block of Hogan Drive.

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Bell King Road at around noon. When officers arrived, they met the shooting victim, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim told them that he was shot on Hogan Drive, then walked to Bell King Road, where he met police. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No suspect information is currently available, and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or report an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.