ODU football kicks off conference play against Western Kentucky

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion football finishes up its two-game homestand with a matchup against Western Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

ODU (1-3) kicks off conference play against the Hilltoppers, who are 2-0 in the conference and 2-2 overall after beating UAB last weekend.

“This conference is wide open this year,” ODU head coach Bobby Wilder said. “Nobody would’ve expected Western Kentucky to be undefeated and in first place right now. The number one thing we’ve gotta do is eliminate their explosive plays on offense. It’ll be a good football game if we can take care of the ball.

The Monarchs were down 17-3 at the half during last week’s game against ECU, and managed to fight their way back but fell just short, losing 24-21. The loss was ODU’s third straight after two close losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech.