Norfolk State football looks for first conference win, faces defending champs

NORFOLK, Va. (NSUSpartans.com) – Norfolk State (1-4, 0-1 MEAC) wraps up a two-game homestand this Saturday when the Spartans play host to defending MEAC champion North Carolina A&T (3-1, 1-0) on CHKD Health Awareness Day at 2 p.m. at Dick Price Stadium.

The Spartans dropped their third straight game last Saturday, a tight back-and-forth 30-28 decision to Florida A&M at Dick Price Stadium. N.C. A&T has won two straight after a 37-0 win over Delaware State on Sept. 26.

SERIES HISTORY

• North Carolina A&T leads the series with NSU, 31-9, with two Spartan wins vacated (2010, ‘11).

• The Aggies have won the last five meetings on the gridiron between the two teams.

LAST MEETING

• In the last series meeting, the host Aggies scored the final 16 points of the game to break open a close contest and come away with a 37-20 win over Norfolk State on Nov. 3, 2018 at Aggie Stadium.

NSU BY THE NUMBERS

18 – Combined receptions by NSU tight ends Anthony Williams (11) and Shawn McFarland (7) this year.

84 – Length in yards of Kevin Johnson’s school-record-long touchdown run at Montana State on Sept. 21.

250 – Career tackles for NSU linebacker Nigel Chavis, who ranks third in the MEAC with 42 stops and has made at least 10 in three straight games.

100% – The Spartans remain perfect on the season in scoring inside the opponent’s red zone, with 13 scores in 13 trips.

NSU VS. RANKED TEAMS

NSU is 4-32 all-time against teams ranked in the STATS FCS (formerly Sports Network) Top 25 poll, including a 56-21 loss to No. 8 Montana State this year. The Spartans were 0-2 in such games last year, with losses to then No.2 James Madison and No. 17 North Carolina A&T. NSU’s last win over a ranked team was a 28-21 win over No. 25 N.C. Central on Oct. 21, 2017.

