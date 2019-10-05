Man killed in early morning Virginia Beach shooting

Posted 6:44 am, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46AM, October 5, 2019

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Atlantis Drive left a man dead early Saturday morning.

According to the department, the call came in at 1:07 a.m. When police arrived to the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services responded to provide first aid, but the man died at the scene.

The department’s Investigative Division and Homicide Unit are still working to identify a suspect in this case. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

