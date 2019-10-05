Macy’s to hire nearly 80,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Macy’s plans to recruit nearly 80,000 seasonal workers to fill a variety of positions.

A nationwide hiring event will be held on October 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., inside all Macy’s stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Around 30,000 of the 80,000 openings are for the company’s fulfillment facilities and the remaining positions are to assist at call centers and retail stores.

Around 1,000 hires across the country will help with the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Santalands and other holiday events

“Our colleagues play an important role in providing the iconic Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s holiday experiences. During the holiday season, we rely on our seasonal colleagues to provide our customers with an excellent shopping experience – whether that’s in stores, online or on the phone,” said John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the event.