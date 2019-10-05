Local organization to host free baby & toddler clothing event for mothers in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia will host a free baby and toddler clothing event for mothers in need.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the organization’s Newport News office located at 12829 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 101.

This free event allows parents in need to pick out baby clothing, blankets, hats, shoes, and a small selection of toys and diapers.

The event is first come, first served and a bag will be provided to parents for their items. All shoppers will be required to fill out a client intake form.

Bryant & Stratton College’s mobile clothing closet will also be on site to provide free professional clothing for men and women. Gayle’s Closet is a campus initiative to help students and local residents get professional clothing. Shoppers are eligible for one free outfit. Clothing is available in sizes 6-22.

Catholic Charities pregnancy counseling and parenting support program offers case management services to help pregnant women and new parents make a safe parenting plan, and to discuss and address all of the family’s needs. Families can also receive help in connecting to other available community resources addressing needs such as housing, employment, insurance, and education.

Learn more about Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia and its programs and services at this link.