First Warning Forecast: Breezy and fall-like, highs near 70

It will finally feel like fall today with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s. Dewpoints will be in the 50s, making for some nice refreshing air. Great day to open the windows! It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. This will keep us mostly cloudy along the coast. A stray shower is not out of the question, although most of us will stay dry. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 50s and lows 60s.

Temperatures and humidity with creep up on Sunday. A little morning drizzle is not out of the question. Expect highs in the mid and upper 70s. Looks like we’ll still have to deal with more clouds than sunshine, especially along the coast.

Even warmer to start the work week. Skies with be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A weak cold front with approach slowly. By the time it gets to us, there won’t be a ton of moisture left. Most of the day is looking dry, with a chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

High pressure will then be in control for the rest of the week, which means more dry weather. Temperatures will be closer to normal though, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical cyclones expected for 2 days

