757 Showdown: Norcom football picks up 46-6 win over Norview

Posted 12:07 am, October 5, 2019, by

Norcom football

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Norcom football hosted Norview Friday night with the hopes of continuing their winning record, while the Pilots were looking turn things around after a 1-4 start to the season.

The Greyhounds were first on the board after quarterback Jacoby Smith scored a rushing touchdown with four minutes to go in the first quarter, putting Norcom up 7-0.

After adding on 6 more points, the Greyhounds scored their first touchdown of the second quarter with 8:29 remaining. Smith passed to Karon Prunty who was able to score with ease, taking a 19-0 lead.

Norcom football

Norview put its first and only points on the board with a minute remaining in the first half. Freshman quarterback Taquan Trotman, who took over after the team's starting QB went down last week, passed to Camren Wyder-Hill to make it a 19-6 game.

The Greyhounds added 27 more points in the second half to win it 46-6.

"That's the goal, to come out and get a win, but the bigger picture is we just want to get better," Norcom head coach Robert Jackson said. "Our program is headed in a direction that we're looking at playoffs down the line, but we're gonna do it one game at a time."

Next up for Norcom (4-1) is a game against Lake Taylor next Friday, while Norview (1-5) faces Churchland.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.