Woman seriously injured after being hit by car at Norfolk Home Depot

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman is in the hospital following a serious vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Norfolk.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the call for the crash came in around 2 p.m. Police responded to the Home Depot located at 1261 N. Military Highway, where they learned a woman had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story.