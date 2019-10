WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department is searching for a man who went missing after becoming separated from his family at Colonial Williamsburg.

According to the department, 73-year-old Paul Ham may be suffering from short-term memory loss.

Ham is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue striped shirt and khaki shorts.

If you or someone you know has information on Ham’s whereabouts, please call the Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331.