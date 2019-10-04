What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of October 6th 2019

WGNT – From old to new and comedy to drama, tune into WGNT 27 for news, sports, weather and entertainment, throughout the day and night.

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of October 6th

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

SERIES PREMIERE

BATWOMAN

“Pilot” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE – Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Gotham is a city in despair, the Gotham City Police Department have been overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm by kidnapping his best Crow officer – and Kate’s ex-girlfriend – Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. The episode was written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega (#101). Original airdate 10/6/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

SEASON PREMIERE

SUPERGIRL

“Event Horizon”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) is surprised to find that CatCo has a new owner who has brought in a star reporter. New couples emerge and explore their budding relationships while J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) receives an unexpected visitor. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb. Original airdate 10/6/2019.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

SEASON PREMIERE

ALL AMERICAN

“Hussle & Motivate” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – After winning the state championship, Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) faces a difficult decision that could transform his reputation. Billy (Taye Diggs) realizes he needs to make some major changes to get his life back on track, while Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Corey (Chad L. Coleman) have a tough conversation regarding their family. Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Jalyn Hall also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#201). Original airdate 10/07/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

BLACK LIGHTNING

“The Book of Occupation: Chapter One: Birth of Blackbird” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – We find Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) like never before, in the hands of the ASA with his wife Lynn (Christine Adams) as Agent Odell (guest star Bill Duke) tightens his grip on the Pierce family, leaving Jennifer (China Ann McClain) abandoned and Freeland without Black Lightning and Thunder. But Anissa (Nafessa Williams) secretly defies Odell in her alter ego as Blackbird with the able tactical and technical support of Gambi (James Remar). Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. Directed and written by Salim Akil (#301). Original airdate 10/7/2019.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

SEASON PREMIERE

THE FLASH

“Into the Void” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE – While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler. Original airdate 10/8/2019.

BATWOMAN

“Pilot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

SEASON PREMIERE

RIVERDALE

“Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, S) (HDTV)

A FAREWELL TO FRED ANDREWS — As the residence of Riverdale prepare for its upcoming Independence Day parade, Archie (KJ Apa) receives a phone call that will change the rest of his life forever. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#401.) Original airdate 10/9/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

NANCY DREW

“Pilot” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE – Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim); and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way. Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (Alvina August). And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the long unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Riley Smith also stars. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage with story by Noga Landau (#101). Original airdate 10/9/2019. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

SEASON PREMIERE

SUPERNATURAL

“Back and to the Future” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

THE BEGINNING OF THE END – Picking up here we left off last season, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are left to defend the world after all the souls in hell have been released and are back on Earth and free to kill again. John Showalter directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1502). Original airdate 10/10/2019.

SEASON PREMIERE

LEGACIES

“I’ll Never Give Up Hope” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

A SUMMER WITHOUT HOPE — After discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) becomes more determined than ever to find her way back to Mystic Falls. Alaric (Matthew Davis), who is still reeling after being voted out as headmaster by the honor council, continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed. Elsewhere, as the students leave for summer vacation, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) stays behind to keep an eye on Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), while MG (Quincy Fouse) heads to Atlanta to spend time with Kaleb’s (guest star Chris Lee) family. Finally, while Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) spends the summer in Europe with Caroline, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) searches for answers about the mysterious ascendant that Alaric was keeping from them. Julie Plec directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2019.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

SEASON PREMIERE

CHARMED

“Safe Space”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE — Following the devastating loss of The Elders, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) take over their duties. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement. A mysterious hooded foe attacks The Charmed Ones who escape through a portal while Harry (Rupert Evans) has an unnerving encounter with the villain. The girls land in a secret location where they uncover more about the mystical world of The Elders…and community workspaces. Macy nurses a serious wound and Maggie meets a handsome stranger (Jordan Donica.) The Charmed Ones quickly become aware of the gravity of their new roles and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (#201). Original airdate 10/11/2019.



SEASON PREMIERE

DYNASTY

“Guilt Trip To Alaska”— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON PREMIERE — On the eve of the Carrington Foundation Fundraiser, drama immediately floods the scene as bodies are pulled from the lake on the Carrington Estate. As reporters and detectives move in, Blake (Grant Show), Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Cristal (Daniella Alonso), Adam (Sam Underwood), and Anders (Alan Dale) realize they need to get their stories straight very quickly. Dominique Deveraux (Michael Michele) focuses on her missing son, while Michael Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley) tries to prove that he’s been framed…from behind bars. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) plays comforting friend to both Fallon and Kirby as he continues to work on the hotel. Fallon finds herself haunted by Trixie’s death in unexpected ways. Kirby (Maddison Brown) visits Culhane in the slammer and returns to Carrington Manor to find she is no longer welcome. Dominique tries to steal the spotlight at the Fundraiser, Fallon becomes charitable, and Blake loses something incredibly valuable. Also starring Adam Huber. Josh Reims wrote the episode which was directed by Michael Allowitz (#301). Original airdate 10/11/2019.