Virginia city refunds more than 2,000 speeding tickets after probe reveals faulty speedometer tests

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – If you received a speeding ticket in the City of Alexandria between March 2016 and May 2019, you might be entitled to a refund.

According to a release by the city, police speedometers on certain vehicles were not sufficiently tested, affecting five police vehicles. A total of 2,169 speeding tickets, out of 19,658 issued during that three-year period, were associated with the insufficient tests.

The City said in a statement that it will refund any fines or court costs paid by motorists who received citations associated with the insufficient tests. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will also work to reverse demerit points, driving record notations and other adverse actions resulting from the tickets.

The City is also changing the way it manages speedometer test records, with a copy of the current test record now maintained in police cruisers and a secondary review of tests conducted by the police department.

Drivers affected by the tests were mailed notifications on Wednesday, and may request refunds here until March 15, 2020.