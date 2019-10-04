× The pumpkin crop has arrived at local farms. Here’s how to pick the right one for carving.

Searching for that perfect pumpkin? Your chances to find it at a local farm are better than ever.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says pumpkins are now in the state’s top 20 agriculture products, reporting more than $10 million in sales last year.

If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin for carving or eating, thespruce.com and care.com have some things to keep in mind, including:

Find a pumpkin that is firm all over, but not so hard that a knife can’t slice through.

Check the thickness by tapping it. Carving pumpkins should more of a hollow sound. Ones for cooking should have thicker walls.

Test the pumpkin to see if it has an even base for displaying best.

Watch out for too many dark spots.

Don’t be afraid of bumps or lumps. They add character.

To find locally grown pumpkins, head to VirginiaGrown.com, search “pumpkins” in the Product Name/Description bar and enter your zip code.