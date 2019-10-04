The pumpkin crop has arrived at local farms. Here’s how to pick the right one for carving.
Searching for that perfect pumpkin? Your chances to find it at a local farm are better than ever.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says pumpkins are now in the state’s top 20 agriculture products, reporting more than $10 million in sales last year.
If you’re looking for the perfect pumpkin for carving or eating, thespruce.com and care.com have some things to keep in mind, including:
- Find a pumpkin that is firm all over, but not so hard that a knife can’t slice through.
- Check the thickness by tapping it. Carving pumpkins should more of a hollow sound. Ones for cooking should have thicker walls.
- Test the pumpkin to see if it has an even base for displaying best.
- Watch out for too many dark spots.
- Don’t be afraid of bumps or lumps. They add character.
To find locally grown pumpkins, head to VirginiaGrown.com, search “pumpkins” in the Product Name/Description bar and enter your zip code.