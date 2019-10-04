‘Skins scoop: Quarterback Colt McCoy to start Sunday vs. Patriots

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The winless Redskins are making a switch at quarterback. But, Washington won’t be giving the keys to the offense to rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Veteran Colt McCoy will start Sunday vs. New England. McCoy, a 10-year veteran, has been inactive for every game this season as he recovers from multiple surgeries to repair a fractured right fibula.

In 27 career starts, McCoy is 7-and-20. However, one of his seven career victories came vs. Tom Brady and the Patriots. In 2010, making just his third career start, McCoy guided the Cleveland Browns to a 34-14 victory vs. New England.

