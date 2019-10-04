Police: Fight leads to two women shot in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating after two women were shot Friday morning in Downtown Norfolk around 1 a.m.

According to Norfolk Police, both women should be alright after sustaining nonlife threatning injuries. Both have been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for their injuries.

Police believe the shooting happened after a fight escalated in the 400 block of Granby Street.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The department is asking that anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip via Norfolk Crime Line.

