× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Fall weather finally rolls in… for a day

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It may be a few weeks late, but fall weather is finally blowing in. At least for one day.

A strong cold front is bringing us a gusty north and northeast wind and that will result in below-normal temperatures on Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. With a breeze off of the water, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is not out of the question, although most of us will stay dry .

Sunday will be the warmer and sunnier of the two days this weekend. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the upper 70s and the lower 80s. We will hold onto a 20% chance for a stray shower.

Those rain chances go up on Monday afternoon. After high temperatures in the lower 80s, a cold front will move in. A few showers are possible late Monday and into early on Tuesday. This is not a drought buster by any means. But after three weeks of dry weather, we will take what we can get.

Skies will clear in the afternoon on Tuesday and we will warm into the lower 70s.

On Wednesday and Thursday it’s back to the upper 60s and the lower 70s with clear to partly cloudy skies.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good/Moderate (Code Green/Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1911 River Flooding James-Appomattox Basin

2013 Coastal Flooding Oct 4 -15



