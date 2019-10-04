Newport News Police searching for missing, endangered man

Posted 4:44 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, October 4, 2019

Robert John Owens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for an 83-year-old man who didn’t come home Friday after taking his dog for a walk.

The department said Robert John Owens was last seen leaving his home in the 400 block of Belton Place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, pushing his dog, Riley, in a black three-wheeled pet stroller.

Police say Owens suffers from a serious medical condition and is considered endangered. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 193 pounds, and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue striped button-up shirt and a blue Veteran hat.

Anyone with information regarding Owens’s whereabouts or anyone who sees him is asked to call the Newport News Police Department’s Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

