Newport News Police searching for missing, endangered man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for an 83-year-old man who didn’t come home Friday after taking his dog for a walk.

The department said Robert John Owens was last seen leaving his home in the 400 block of Belton Place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, pushing his dog, Riley, in a black three-wheeled pet stroller.

Police say Owens suffers from a serious medical condition and is considered endangered. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 193 pounds, and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue striped button-up shirt and a blue Veteran hat.

Anyone with information regarding Owens’s whereabouts or anyone who sees him is asked to call the Newport News Police Department’s Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.