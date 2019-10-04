Nationals shut out by Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES – The Washington Nationals didn’t put up much of a fight in Thursday night’s Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was Patrick Corbin who started on the mound for the Nationals. He struggled early on, starting off his first career postseason game with a walk against the leadoff hitter.

After striking out Justin Turner and David Freese, he loaded the bases then walked in a run.

Despite struggling with command and getting himself into tough situations throughout the game, Corbin allowed just two runs over the course of six innings.

The next two Nationals pitchers to take the mound would struggle as well. Tanner Rainey started off the seventh inning with a walk and one hit allowed, before being pulled in favor of Fernando Rodney.

Rodney struck out Cody Bellinger for the first out of the inning, but Max Muncy would follow that up with a line drive to right, scoring two and giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Los Angeles relied on the long ball in the eighth inning with two home runs, before going on to win it 6-0.

Game 2 of the series takes place Friday night in a 9:37 p.m. matchup at Dodger Stadium.