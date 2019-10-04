Historic Attucks Theatre celebrates 100 years with 2-day celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A centennial celebration began Friday night in Norfolk.

The historic Attucks Theatre is honoring the anniversary of its founding with a "100th Anniversary Community Celebration."

The two-day celebration includes performances by local artists showcasing the history of the Attucks. Friday, it was entertainment in the style of the 1920s and the 1930s.

The theater holds a special place in the hearts of those who live in the area.

"This theater is very important to the community. This theater was built over 100 years ago by the community, for the community," said LaVon Purnell-Wilson, chairperson of the Crispus Attucks Cultural Center. "It's just evolved with the needs of the community; this is where they came to meet those needs."

The celebration continues at 2 p.m. Saturday with an Arts in the Park Celebration at the Attucks Park. Then, Saturday night, there will be more performances at the theatre - this time highlighting the 1940s and 1950s.

The Attucks Theatre is located at 1010 Church Street in Downtown Norfolk.

