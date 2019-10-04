‘Hilltop Gives Back’ event raises $15K for families fighting childhood cancer

Posted 8:03 pm, October 4, 2019, by

Photo: Roc Solid Foundation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thursday night in Virginia Beach, a community raised money for families fighting childhood cancer.

The Shops at Hilltop held an event with food tastings, entertainment and a silent auction.

All proceeds went to Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families by building playgrounds for children fighting cancer and by providing  "Ready Bags" to help families during their extended hospital stays.

Related: 2-year-old Chesapeake boy diagnosed with cancer gets new playset 

Organizers say they raised $15,000 for the nonprofit.

Click here to learn more about Roc Solid.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.