‘Hilltop Gives Back’ event raises $15K for families fighting childhood cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Thursday night in Virginia Beach, a community raised money for families fighting childhood cancer.

The Shops at Hilltop held an event with food tastings, entertainment and a silent auction.

All proceeds went to Roc Solid Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families by building playgrounds for children fighting cancer and by providing "Ready Bags" to help families during their extended hospital stays.

Organizers say they raised $15,000 for the nonprofit.

