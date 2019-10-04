× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler air and lower humidity moving in today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Fall returns for the weekend… A cold front will move through this morning, opening the door for cooler air and lower humidity to move in. It will still be warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Highs will only climb to near 80 this afternoon with dropping humidity through the day. Expect a few extra clouds as the front moves through but rain chances will be slim. Winds will ramp up today, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will fall to the upper 60s on Saturday, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel even more like fall. It will still be windy with NE winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday as winds turn to the SE at 5 to 15 mph. Expect a mix of clouds this weekend with an isolated shower possible.

We are tracking a cold front early next week that will bring us a bigger chance for some much-needed rain. Expect scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Highs will warm to near 80 on Monday but drop back to near 70 by midweek.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good/Moderate (Code Green/Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 4th

1911 River Flooding James-Appomattox Basin

2013 Coastal Flooding Oct 4 -15

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that stretch across the northwestern Caribbean Sea from Cuba to the Yucatan peninsula. Significant development of this system is not expected while it moves slowly west across the northern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and over the Bay of Campeche during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

