Aldi announces 2019 Advent calendars filled with wine, cheese, chocolate

Is it too early to consider Christmas when Halloween is still weeks away? Aldi doesn’t think so.

The discount grocer has already announced its lineup of 2019 Advent calendars, and many of them hit stores November 6. Consider it practice for Black Friday.

The Christian season of Advent, the prelude to the birth of Christ, is traditionally observed through prayer. But Advent calendars are a historic part of that tradition, too, with tiny treats behind every door counting down the 24 days to Christmas.

This lead-up to the holidays, Aldi says treat yourself — with 24 miniature bottles of wine.

If beer is more your speed, there’s a calendar for that, too. Aldi has 24 unique bottles of beer.

But both booze calendars are limited to two per customer, and once they’ve sold out, they won’t be restocked.

Satiate kids who can hardly wait another day for their gifts with Barbie, Hot Wheels and Toy Story calendars. They’ll get a tiny toy a day (though they’re decidedly inedible. But there are cheese and chocolate calendars for that!).