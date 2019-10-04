A close call for a a man driving home; he is now enduring what remains after a terrifying hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - August Pfeiffer is all smiles today but it was a terrifying moment for him yesterday evening around 5:00 p.m. A neighbor who lives across the street heard everything unfold. “It sounded like a bomb going off or something,” said Rosemary Williams.

So she came out of her home here on Chesapeake Boulevard to see what was going on. A white Ford Explorer was on it’s side in the middle of the street.

Police and neighbors who live in the apartment complex tell me that the white Explorer was coming north bound on Chesapeake Boulevard when the driver completely uprooted a tree, kept speeding down and that’s when we approached the median.

The next thing I know there is a big Ford Explorer hopped in the median coming towards me. I’m trying to avoid him and we met. Norfolk police say the driver of the white Explorer swiped the driver side of Pfeiffer white Ford Expedition.

It didn’t end there. The driver of the Explorer was no where to be seen when Pfeiffer looked up. “The construction workers were yelling at the police ‘he went this way he went this way!” said neighbor Rosemary Williams.

Police say no one was hurt in this crash that they are investigating as a hit and run.

As Pfeiffer looks at his ca he says he can’t believe it. “There is something dreadfully wrong with this guy not to take responsibility for what he did,” he said.

What’s left on the street is broken glass and some debris from the accident bur neighbors say things could’ve been worse. “Drive carefully you have to be careful on these roads now a days you really do,” says Williams.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to take action and call the Norfolk police crime line.