4 adults, 6 children displaced by Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at a home in the intersection of 18th Bay Street and East Ocean View that left four adults and six children displaced.
Heavy smoke and flames were seen when firefighters arrived, according to officials.
Multiple people reportedly did have to flee the home, and officials believe everyone is alright, with no injuries reported at this time. One adult is being evaluated at the scene of the fire.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue told News 3 on the scene that they are still trying to control parts of the fire that made its way to the home’s attic.
This is a developing story, and it is not known if traffic in the area is being impacted by the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.