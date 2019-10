NORFOLK, Va. – The Scenic Eclipse, which is the world’s first Discovery Yacht, is now in Norfolk after docking at Nauticus on Thursday around 8 a.m.

According to ship officials, the Scenic Eclipse will spend the night in Norfolk.

The ship comes with over 250 passengers that occupy the 114 estate rooms on-board.

The Scenic Eclipse also travels with two helicopters and a six-person submarine!

