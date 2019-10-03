Watch ‘Beetlejuice’ at this free pop up drive-in movie theater in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – You can catch a classic family favorite for this time of year at a pop up drive-in theater in Suffolk!

On Saturday, October 19, Bennett’s Creek Park will transform into a drive-in movie theater with two screens playing Beetlejuice, city officials said.

Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets or enjoy from the comfort of their vehicle.

A concession area will be available with food and treats. Pets are welcome and must be on a leash when outside of a vehicle.

The park will open at 5 p.m. for parking and fun activities for children. Expect games, crafts and bounce houses! The movie will start at 7 p.m.

The park will be closed from 4 – 5 p.m., to prepare for the event.

This event is free and open to the public.

Beetlejuice is rated PG.

