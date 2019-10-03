Virginia Beach SPCA needs help after golf course closes ahead of charity tournament

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach SPCA’s 18th annual “Puttin’ for Paws” charity golf tournament will continue after the abrupt closure of a Virginia Beach golf course — but the organization needs help, according to the VBSPCA.

The charity golf tournament was originally scheduled to take place at The Signature at West Neck, but the golf course abruptly closed September 29, giving less than a week’s notice before the closure, according to the VBSPCA.

While the VBSPCA found a new location for the tournament and rescheduled, conflicts arose with some of the players’ schedules and the new date. The VBSPCA said in a statement that if more teams do not sign up, the event’s budgeting goals may not be met.

“Puttin’ For Paws is one of the organization’s signature events, and this is the eighteenth year that the event has been offered to the community,” said Sydney Monduy with the VBSPCA. “Each year, VBSPCA signature events bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to the shelter and directly impact the animals housed there.”

Puttin’ for Paws will be held October 18 at the Heron Ridge golf course. To sign up or learn more, click here.