Virginia Beach Health Department to host free flu shot clinic on October 19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Still need a flu shot? You can get one for free!

On Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., nurses with the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Beach Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), volunteer nurses and city EMS personnel will administer seasonal flu vaccines free of charge.

The free clinic will take place at Newtown Elementary School, which is located at 5277 Learning Circle.

Adults and children ages 3 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Parents of children ages 3-8 should bring a copy of immunization records if available.

Vaccine supply is limited. Up to 900 doses are available, and people will receive the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), influenza viruses typically circulate widely in the United States annually, from the late fall through early spring. Although most people who become infected with influenza viruses will recover without complications, influenza can cause serious illness and death, particularly among older adults, very young children, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions.

Annual influenza vaccination is the primary means of preventing influenza and its complications.

Limited dental screenings will also be offered from children ages 18 years and younger. Screenings will be conducted by the Virginia Department of Public Health Dental staff.

