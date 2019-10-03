Virginia Beach officials propose plans to help flood-prone neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A proposal that Virginia Beach officials will share with community members at a meeting Thursday could help certain areas of the city seeing major impacts from floodwaters.

Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and The Lakes are the three main neighborhoods that have really been affected by major flooding in these areas.

The project involves the construction of a stormwater park that will be right next to the Bow Creek Recreation Center.

Virginia Beach Public Works has also spoken to residents about putting a pipe down Club House Road that will drain floodwaters into a new stormwater pond nearby.

Officials say that after the presentation, representatives from the city's public works and parks and recreation departments will be available to discuss the proposed stormwater park with residents and answer any questions.

