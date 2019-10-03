× U.S. Coast Guard updates tattoo policy for recruits, service members

NORFOLK, Va. – The United States Coast Guard announced Thursday that it is changing its tattoo policy for new recruits and current service members, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said that changes to the policy now permit one hand tattoo and one finger or ring tattoo per hand.

The Coast Guard said that the policy change will allow the Coast Guard to increase the pool of otherwise-qualified potential applicants for service.

“The policy change will ensure the Coast Guard’s workforce presents a sharp and professional military appearance to the public while permitting body art that is consistent with the Coast Guard’s Core Values,” the Coast Guard’s statement read.

Tattoos and brands may not be visible above the collar of the Coast Guard’s Operational Dress Uniform’s crew neck T-shirt. In addition, no tattoos are authorized on the palms of hands.

To read the new policy in full, click here.