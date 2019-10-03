× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and less humid air moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big cool down ahead… It will be hot and humid again today. Highs will warm to near 90 today, cooler to the northeast and warmer to the southwest. It will still be humid, so it will feel more like the low to mid 90s. Most areas will see sunshine today with extra clouds mixing in closer to the Chesapeake Bay. Rain chances will remain low.

We are tracking a cold front that will move through early Friday. Rain chances will be low, but the temperature change will be dramatic. Highs will drop to the upper 70s on Friday with falling humidity through the day. It will still be muggy tomorrow morning but will feel more fall-like by the afternoon. Expect a few clouds as the front moves through but rain chances will be slim. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will fall to the upper 60s on Saturday, below normal for this time of year. Humidity will continue to drop, making it feel more like fall. Highs will warm to the upper 70s on Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds this weekend with an isolated shower possible. We are tracking a cold front early next week that will bring us a bigger chance for some much-needed rain.

Today: A Few Clouds, Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Muggy. Lows near 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 3rd

1953 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co, F0 Tornado: Cumberland Co

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Although surface pressures are low across the area, upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for development during the next few days. By the weekend and early next week, however, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for some slow development to occur while the system moves slowly west to WNW, passing near or over the Yucatan peninsula and into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

