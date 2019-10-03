Teen assaulted by coworker at Williamsburg Wendy’s, court documents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by a coworker while on the job.

The accusations stem from an incident that took place at the Wendy's located at 1989 Richmond Road in Williamsburg.

18-year-old T'Omar Washington-Foster is now facing multiple charges including sexual battery and indecent exposure.

According to court documents, the victim is his underaged coworker.

Documents reveal Monday night, both teens were assigned certain cleaning duties. The victim went into the men's restroom to sweep the floor while Washington-Foster was supposed to take the trash out.

Instead, he allegedly pulled his pants down and exposed himself.

Court records said he grabbed her wrists and attempted to force her hands below his waist. They go on to say that she tried to leave but couldn't because he was still grabbing her wrists.

Local victim advocates have told News 3 in the past that sexual assaults in the workplace can be some of the most difficult.

Related: Police: Leasing office worker sexually assaulted by apartment resident in Newport News

According to a criminal complaint, as Washington-Foster was exposed he tried to force himself on the victim, who said she was still fully clothed.

Detectives are collecting clothing and video surveillance from the restaurant.

News 3 reached out to Wendy's for comment, but we haven't heard back.

The incident is still under investigation.