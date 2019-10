Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coastal Virginia Magazine has opened its second 2019 Idea House (covaideahouse.com), this time on the Peninsula in Williamsburg for the first time.

Lisa Davenport and Lori Navarro walk us through the elegant kitchen and master bathroom in The Rose Eleganza and talk about the details that create a marriage of traditional and contemporary trends.

For more information visit www.coastalvirginiamag.com/coast-live.