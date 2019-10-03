Police investigating after man shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 13200 block of Christy Lane left a man injured Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:46 p.m.

Police say they were notified a private vehicle took the victim, a 21-year-old man, to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

